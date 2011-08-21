Mikhail Gorbachev's organisation Supports Alternative Energy in Armenia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A solar power generator plant in Spitak, Armenia, will get financial help from Green Cross International, an organisation founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.So far the project has attracted $8 million in investments.



The plant will produce up to 1,000 units with capacities that range between 3 and 32 kilowatt.

The latter can supply electricity to a household.

Vahagn Hameazaspanyan, head of the solar power plant program, said the plant will give Armenia an economic boost since there is huge demand for this type of equipment.

He criticised the government for not helping Armenia’s solar power sector, despite recently approving an energy security plan.

Brazil and Mozambique are possible destinations for the Armenian solar generators.

