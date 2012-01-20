Russian Activists Want Mikhail Gorbachev To Be Tried For High Treason

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and only President of the U.S.S.R. (he was responsible for its dissolution in 1989) may be a hero to the West for helping end the Cold War and pulling Soviet troops out of Afghanistan, but he continues to have enemies closer to home.The Trade Union of Russia’s Citizens — a 3,500 strong non-governmental organisation — has filed a complaint with the Investigative Committee (the Russian version of the FBI), demanding the launch of a criminal case against Gorbachev, Russia Today reports.



The charge: high treason.

“It’s quite possible that in addition to the complaint to the Investigative Committee we will also file a law suit. And we call on all citizens to join us,” Nils Iogansen, spokesman for the organisation, told Interfax, according to Russia Today.

He added that a number of activists from the union have organised pickets on the streets of Moscow in support of the initiative and to inform the public of its existence (Russia Today claims that only about 25 people are involved in three pickets in different locations in central Moscow).

Despite his attempts to democratize the Soviet Union, Gorbachev, who continues to champion democracy in Russia, has often been criticised for leading it into economic and political chaos in the 1990s.

