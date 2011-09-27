GORBACHEV: Russia Faces Six Lost Years Under A Putin Presidency

Wikimedia Commons



Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of Soviet Russia, has once again come out against Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and the status quo in Russia.Gorbachev wrote in the opposition Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which he part owns, reports the AFP:

“It will be his mistake if the future president leaves everything without changes, thinks only about how to stay in power and tries to keep the old team – who are the ones to blame for how things are,”

“We can assume that there will be no movement forward if there are not serious changes along the lines of a replacement of the entire system.”

“Without this we could lose six years. I think that the future president needs to think about this very seriously.”

Gorbachev comments are rare in a country with few high profile critics of Putin.

