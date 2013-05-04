Inside The Legendary Omaha Steakhouse That Warren Buffett Takes Over One Day Every Year

Everyone attending the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting gets a welcome package when they reach Omaha, and part of that package is a list of local places to eat, drink etc.



Naturally, Buffett’s favourite steakhouse, Gorat’s, is on the list, and every year he takes the whole place over for one day of the shareholder extravaganza.

This year shareholders are invited to make reservations and party down at Gorat’s on Sunday from 1-9 pm.

The restaurant has been around since 1944, and it’s definitely got a classic steakhouse feel. When Omaha isn’t being invaded by Berkshire shareholders, Buffett likes to take college students to have lunch or dinner there 3-4 times a month.

Of course, he also takes powerful people there as well. It’s no secret that if you want Buffett’s advice you go see him in Omaha, and if you see him in Omaha you may very well have dinner with him at Gorat’s. GE’s Jeff Immelt has been there, as has former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Martha Stewart, and of course Bill Gates.

On the wall at Gorat’s

To prepare for this weekend’s onslaught of thousands of shareholders, Gorat’s staff will cut thousands of pounds of steak.

From ABC Omaha:

“Mr. Buffett’s T-bone is the favourite steak, so we’ve been doing an awful lot of T-bones,” said Branecki. “It’s fun. It’s crazy. We get a lot of people.”

Branecki said the restaurant will serve nearly 2,000 people by Sunday night.

“I would say it’s about a month’s worth of business in four days,” he said.

Call it the Buffett bump.

Reviewers on Yelp are mixed about the place in general, but they do agree the onion rings and hash browns alone are worth a mention.

So check out Gorat’s.

