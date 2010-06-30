GOP's Chris Christie: It's Time To Treat People Like Adults And Tell Them: "We're In Huge Trouble"

Photo: AP

As we mentioned yesterday, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is one of the GOP’s hottest rising stars right now.His ability to push through a sustainable budget in New Jersey and his cap on property tax increases has finally put the state in a positive situation both politically and fiscally.



Republicans are going to take note of Christie’s actions and now Christie is taking action on his own party.



In a recent interview with POLITICO, Christie said that the Republican party needs to rebrand itself and put an emphasis on fiscal responsibility:

POLITICO: Asked over a breakfast of eggs with cream cheese, scallion and whole wheat toast– but no coffee, which he steers clear of – what he thought Republicans should run on, Christie suggested charting a course of fiscal conservatism.

“They should be talking about treating people like adults and telling them the truth: we’re in huge trouble,” he said. “And it’s going to mean cutting back on a lot of things that folks either have become used to or in a perfect world would like to have.”

He added, “Republicans have to rebrand themselves credibly with the candidates they run, and what they espouse, as the person who will keep an eye on the cash register, who will rein in the spending and the debt.”

