GOP's Boehner Says Political Rebellion Is Brewing And That We Should Jack Up The Retirement Age To 70

House Minority Leader John Boehner thinks that all this talk about financial regulation is ridiculous and that a “political rebellion” is in the works. He likens the new FinReg bill to “killing an ant with a nuclear weapon,” says in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribute-Review, via HuffPo.

Bohner says that people have “written off the Democrats” in this country and are ready for change.That change, in Bohner’s eyes at least, comes in the form of scaling down health-care reform, raising the retirement age to 70, and tying cost-of-living increases to the CPI rather than wage inflation.

Also? Less free money, more fiscal responsibility.



Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Ensuring there’s enough money to pay for the war will require reforming the country’s entitlement system, Boehner said. He said he’d favour increasing the Social Security retirement age to 70 for people who have at least 20 years until retirement, tying cost-of-living increases to the consumer price index rather than wage inflation and limiting payments to those who need them.

“We need to look at the American people and explain to them that we’re broke,” Boehner said. “If you have substantial non-Social Security income while you’re retired, why are we paying you at a time when we’re broke? We just need to be honest with people.”

Watch the videos of Boehner below as he attempts to get his point across.



