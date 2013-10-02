GoPro's Newest Ad Shows The Most Stunning Self-Shot Imagery In Extreme Sports

The military’s favourite durable little camera just got smaller, faster and stronger.

The Hero3 provides a wider angle and crisper image, at a 20 per cent reduction in size and weight.

The new ad going with it is nothing short of stunning.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

GoPros are a favourite of the military for a few reasons, one being strictly for documentation purposes. Of course the other reason is reliving the hairiest moments of war, not unlike any other extreme sports athlete relives their closest calls.

These cameras have succeeded in becoming a near universal presence in regular American military operations.

