All Athletes Can Step Up Their Game With A GoPro

Taking pictures with your mobile phone camera is so 2013.

And in any case, they’re no good for taking action shots.

Instead, you should get yourself a GoPro.

GoPros are the best option for anyone who wants to take photos or video while surfing, snowboarding, hang gliding — or any other high-intensity activity.

All you have to do is attach one of these virtually indestructible gadgets to yourself, and then you can capture all the action.

GoPros are durable; they can be used underwater, and they’re practically the only way to review your skills. Here are all the different GoPros and GoPro gadgets on the market right now, and who should buy them.

GoPro HERO4 Black — $US499.99

Here’s the most advanced GoPro on the market. The HERO4 Black has incredibly high resolution, and takes 12 MP photos at the speeds of 30 frames per second. Plus, it comes with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as Protune.

Rating: 4 Stars









GoPro HERO4 Silver — $US399.99

This is the baby brother of the HERO4 Black. It comes with a built-in touch display, and pairs pro-quality video and photo capture together. Like the Black, it comes with WiFi, Bluetooth, and Protune — so you can control your camera remotely.

Rating: 4 Stars









GoPro HERO3: Black Edition — $US403.90

The HERO 3 series is the previous edition of the GoPro — which is slightly less advanced than the 4’s but will save you some money. This model takes 12 MP photos, comes with built-in WiFi, is waterproof, compatible iwth all GoPro mounts for attaching to gear, body, helmets, vehicles and more.

Rating: 4.5 Stars









GoPro HERO3+: Silver Edition — $US299.99

And the HERO3 Silver is the secondary version in this series. It’s the cheapest option of great GoPros, so if you’re willing to go for a slightly lower MP and video quality, this one’s for you. The GoPro HERO3+ captures video and 10MP photos at the speed of 10 frames per second.

Rating: 4.5 Stars









GoPro Headstrap Mount + Quick Clip —$US19.99$US11.87

Don’t you wish you could take photos of literally what you see? Now you can. Get yourself a headstrap mount so that you can wear the GoPro on your head. It’s adjustable to fit all sizes and can be worn over a helmet to take pictures of video while in motion. It comes with a head strap, a quick clip, and a thumb screw.

And good news: it’s compatible with all GoPros.

Rating: 4 Stars











GoPro Dual Battery Charger — $US29.99 $US11.87

There’s nothing worse than your battery dying right before something cool happens. So we recommend grabbing a gadget that can charge two GoPro batteries at a time. This way, you’ll always have a spare on hand.

Rating: 4.5 Stars











CamKix GoPro Pole —$US29.99 $US11.87

How about the GoPro’s version of a Selfie Stick — a GoPro Pole? Basically, you adjust your GoPro to the top of the adjustable pole so that you can get closer to hard-to-reach spots. (Or take a selfie.) You can stretch it from a compact and portable 14″ all the way up to 40″.

Rating: 4.5 Stars











GoPro Chest Mount Harness for HERO Cameras — $US19.99 $US15.49

If you’re thinking of videotaping your skiing, kayaking, biking, or other action sports that requires to arms — you need the GoPro Chest mount. You’ll be able to film what’s going on around you without having to worry about holding the GoPro, or having the camera get knocked off your head.

Note: the Digital HERO 5 wrist camera is not compatible with this.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US39.99 $US35.99









