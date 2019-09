Wingsuit daredevil Marshall Miller recently took a flight through a canyon in Arizona’s Vermilion Cliffs wilderness area.

In the GoPro video of the flight, you can see Miller drop out of a helicopter, point himself toward a narrow crack in a cliff, and soar through it in terrifying fashion.

Insane (via Devour):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

