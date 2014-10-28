Someone Stuck A GoPro To A Whiskey Bottle And Passed It Around At A Wedding

People love sticking GoPros in new places, and the camera’s tiny shape is great for showing off unique perspectives.

The newest viral experiment was filmed during a wedding, where a guest attached a GoPro to a Fireball whiskey bottle and passed it around, filming people’s facial reactions.

It turns out having your own liquor cam can make for a pretty interesting way to celebrate.

A reddit user even made a GIF of the best reactions, which you can see below.

Congrats Brian and Allie, your wedding is now famous.

If you’re interested in watching the full video, you can check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.