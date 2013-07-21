15 Videos That Show The GoPro Camera Is Changing The Way We See The World

The GoPro camera has revolutionised the way that people capture the world around them.



The ultralight and portable device provides an easy way to record amazing, high definition images, and has become the standard for many video producers as a cheap alternative to buying or renting expensive camera equipment.

With three different versions of their newest HERO 3 model available ranging from $199.99 – $399.99, virtually anyone can shoot crisp, first-person HD footage of their favourite activities.

Here are 15 of some of the best GoPro videos out there that illustrate how this camera is changing the way that we see the world.

This is what it looks like plummeting to Earth as the first human to reach supersonic speed. From Felix Baumgartner’s point of view:

You can achieve some pretty amazing effects for cheap.

Check out how to create the ‘Matrix Effect’“

Check out the view from near space! (80,000 ft.)

Here’s what happens if you loose a GoPro in the ocean for a couple of months.

A woman tried to get some nice footage of a San Francisco sunset. This seagull had another agenda.

This base jumping footage is both terrifying and awe-inspiring.

Experience Zero Gravity from InfinityList on Vimeo.

Swimming (intimately) with sharks.

This is how you get a bird eye’s view of a bike festival… while biking.

Here is a man (Rob Dyrdek) kick-flipping a car.

The GoPro can show us an up-and-personal look at a soldier’s daily life.

It has captured the essence of man vs. nature.

Here is footage of the 2012 vertical skydive world record.

There are tons of unique uses out there. Here is a wedding video like none other.

http://youtu.be/xuSom3KqTp0

The GoPro and hover r/c helicopter has replaced traditional helicopter aerial video.

You can even produce a short film.

THE MAN WHO LIVED ON HIS BIKE from Guillaume Blanchet on Vimeo.

