GoPro Video Of The Insane Slopestyle Course That Shaun White Refuses To Ride

Snowboarding heartthrob and hero Shaun White has taken himself out of an Olympic competition, refusing to ride down a slopestyle course in Sochi because he can’t risk potential injury.

Widespread complaints have called out the course’s level of danger. But some Olympians also think White’s running scared.

Concerns seem to stem from the size of the kickers (ramps) on the course. The final three jumps have vertical drops of 101 feet, 92 feet and 85 feet, respectively, not including the extra height from take-off. See a few photos here.

Luckily, Olympic Russian snowboarder, Alexey Sobolev, gave Vimeo users a tour, discovered by BNQT. He snapped a GoPro to his helmet before sliding down the course that freaked out White. Take a look at his video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

