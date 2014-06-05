This Is What It Looks Like When You're Robbed At Gunpoint

On May 31, Malcolm Fox went for a solo bike ride through Somerset West, in South Africa’s Western Cape. A few kilometers before he planned to finish his ride, however, he was approached by a man with a gun.

Fox had been wearing his GoPro during his bike ride, though, and when he was robbed he caught the whole thing on camera, which he later uploaded to YouTube under the name Lucky Jakkals. “An armed gunman and two others stopped [me] and took [my] mobile phone, car keys, Oakleys, and bike,” according to his YouTube video’s description. “Fortunately they did not have a clue what a GoPro was and this is the evidence that will assist in their prosecution.”

All three suspects have since been arrested.

Watch the video here:

