This dad filmed his entire vacation on a GoPro -- but he pointed the camera backwards the whole time

Evan Griffin gave his father Joseph a GoPro camera so he could film a recent trip to Las Vegas.

There was just one problem, his dad documented the entire trip with the camera facing the wrong way. Instead of shots of Flamingo Road and the Bellagio Hotel, all Griffin filmed was himself.

Like any good son would, Evan posted the video to Facebook, where it has been viewed more than half a million times since November 12.

Griffin begins the video describing the view from his hotel as “stunning.” We’ll just have to take his word for it, since all we can see is his face.



“That’s the view looking down,” Griffin says, though again, we can’t see the view. “There’s the Trump Tower, same colour as his hair.”



via GIPHY

He then continues to narrate the rest of his adventures around Sin City completely unaware that he’s filming himself.



You can watch the entire video here or below.



So… Gave my Dad my GoPro while he was in Las Vegas, I did not, however, instruct him on how to use it, so my dad being my dad, and a culchie, didn’t know which way to point the fucking thing…

Posted by Evan Griffin on Thursday, November 12, 2015

NOW WATCH: This monster shredder eats whole cars and spits them out in tiny pieces



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.