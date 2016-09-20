GoPro just unveiled 3 new action cameras and a new drone

GoPro just announced its new action cameras, called the Hero 5 Black, Hero 5 Session, Hero Session, as well as a new drone called Karma.

Here are some new features and details of the new $AU569.95 Hero 5 Black action camera:

Water-proof without a housing down to 30 feet

A touch-display

4K video

GPS

Voice control

12-megapixel photos

RAW photo support

Wide Dynamic Range video

Improved image stabilisation

The new $AU459.95 Hero 5 Session has a smaller cube-like design and has similar features as the Black model, including 4K video recording. However, it has more basic features and specs. The main differences are:

10-megapixel photos

No display

No GPS

No RAW support

No Wide Dynamic Range video

There’s also a $AU299.95 Hero Session model:

8-megapixel photos

1440p video recording

Water-proof down to 30 feet

The new Karma drone costs $AU1195.95 on its own, and can be bundled with the Hero 5 Black Session or the Hero 5 Black for a separate price. The Karma drone features a removable 3-axis gimbal to stabilise footage captured by a GoPro on the drone itself, in your hands, or when a GoPro camera is mounted on your equipment. The Karma will also work with the Hero 3, and Hero 4 GoPros.

