GoPro just unveiled 3 new action cameras and a new drone

Antonio Villas-Boas
Gopro hero 5GoPro

GoPro just announced its new action cameras, called the Hero 5 Black, Hero 5 Session, Hero Session, as well as a new drone called Karma.

Here are some new features and details of the new $AU569.95 Hero 5 Black action camera:

  • Water-proof without a housing down to 30 feet
  • A touch-display
  • 4K video
  • GPS
  • Voice control
  • 12-megapixel photos
  • RAW photo support
  • Wide Dynamic Range video
  • Improved image stabilisation

The new $AU459.95 Hero 5 Session has a smaller cube-like design and has similar features as the Black model, including 4K video recording. However, it has more basic features and specs. The main differences are:

  • 10-megapixel photos
  • No display
  • No GPS
  • No RAW support
  • No Wide Dynamic Range video

There’s also a $AU299.95 Hero Session model:

  • 8-megapixel photos
  • 1440p video recording
  • Water-proof down to 30 feet

The new Karma drone costs $AU1195.95 on its own, and can be bundled with the Hero 5 Black Session or the Hero 5 Black for a separate price. The Karma drone features a removable 3-axis gimbal to stabilise footage captured by a GoPro on the drone itself, in your hands, or when a GoPro camera is mounted on your equipment. The Karma will also work with the Hero 3, and Hero 4 GoPros.

Read more:

NOW READ: Here’s why GoPro’s new drone is so important to the company

NOW WATCH: Apple completely altered how you unlock your iPhone — here’s how to change it back

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.