The new Sims Municipal Recycling Facility in Sunset Park, Brooklyn spans a massive 11 acres, filled with a maze of high-tech recyclable sorting machines. We captured the view of the recyclable material itself as it passes through a section of the intricate system with a GoPro. Take a look. Produced by Justin Gmoser

