GoPro Shares Are Exploding Higher

GoPro is surging again today.

Shares of the wearable camera company were up more than 20% in mid-morning trade, a move that follows yesterday’s 30% advance.

On Wednesday night, shares of GoPro priced at $US24 in their initial public offering. Yesterday, they closed above $US31, and of about 10:40 on Friday morning, the stock was trading above $US38.

BI’s Julie Bort noted yesterday that with GoPro’s debut yesterday, founder Nicholas Woodman’s entire family became millionaires.

As we noted when the company filed for its IPO in April, GoPro is profitable, and revenues have grown steadily since 2012.

After a strong debut, it seems investors still want a piece of the company on day two.

