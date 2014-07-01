UPDATE: GoPro Shares Are Going Insane

GoPro is at it again.

In morning trade, shares of the wearable camera company were up more than 19% to trade above $US48 per share. GoPro shares have now more than doubled since its IPO priced at $US24.

Today’s advance marks the fourth straight day of gains following last Thursday’s public debut.

GoPro gained more than 13% yesterday, gained more than 14% on Friday, and in its public debut on Thursday closed above $US31.

At the current stock price, GoPro’s market capitalisation is nearing $US6 billion.

2014 has been a huge year for IPOs, and GoPro’s four-day rally after its debut has certainly kept that trend in tact.

Here’s the crazy chart for GoPro as of 12:25 pm EST.

