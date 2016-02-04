GoPro spent $35 million buying $16 million worth of its own stock

GoPro is having a bad day, and the company’s investment in itself is probably making it worse.

The company reported earnings Wednesday posting a unexpected loss of –$0.08 per share versus expectations for earnings of $0.02 per share.

And this was merely the latest piece of bad news for the company which had pre-announced that its fourth quarter earnings would be disappointing.

But while shareholders hoping to own the stock for the long-term have certainly endured losses over the last few months — shares of GoPro are down about 80% in the last six month — the company was also a huge loser on an investment in itself during the fourth quarter.

“Commencing in the fourth quarter of 2015, GoPro has acquired approximately 1.5 million shares of its Class A capital stock at an average price per share of approximately $23.05, representing a total share repurchase of approximately $35.6 million through December 31, 2015,” the company said in its earnings release.

Based on GoPro’s closing share price of $10.71 on Wednesday, GoPro’s 1.5 million share repurchase is worth about $16 million.

Said another way, the company lost about $19 million buying back its own stock.

GoPro said Wednesday that it has another $264.4 million available under its current repurchase plan to buyback its stock.

