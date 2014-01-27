GoPro Strapped To Board's Bottom Shows Coolest View Of Technical Street Skating Yet

Dean-Paul Denniston, pro skater for Stix Ride and Acrylick, decided to strap a GoPro to the bottom of his board one day … and now the world of skating will never be the same.

For 20 years the world of street skating videos was relegated to two primary DIY methods of recording: riding parallel to the skater, and standing still in the perfect spot to catch the trick — fisheye lens optional.

It’s no surprise that the ubiquitous GoPro has broken the creative drought for street skating video shoots.

Pretty cool, watch:

