GoPro Strapped To Board's Bottom Shows Coolest View Of Technical Street Skating Yet

Geoffrey Ingersoll

Dean-Paul Denniston, pro skater for Stix Ride and Acrylick, decided to strap a GoPro to the bottom of his board one day … and now the world of skating will never be the same.

For 20 years the world of street skating videos was relegated to two primary DIY methods of recording: riding parallel to the skater, and standing still in the perfect spot to catch the trick — fisheye lens optional.

It’s no surprise that the ubiquitous GoPro has broken the creative drought for street skating video shoots.

Pretty cool, watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us