GoPro Shares Get Whacked After Earnings

Business Insider / Matt Johnston The view from the top of roller coaster Kingda Ka taken with a GoPro camera.

Shares of GoPro are getting crushed after the company’s first quarterly earnings report since going public.

The stock was down about 12% after last night falling 10% following the report.

GoPro reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.08, topping estimates for $US0.07. Revenue in the second quarter totaled $US244.6 million, beating estimates for $US238.1 million.

On a “GAAP,” or unadjusted basis, however, GoPro lost $US0.24 per share.

Since debuting in June, GoPro shares have been on a tear, gaining about 100% since the IPO.

Yesterday, the stock closed just below $US48, just about doubling the market cap of the company since shares priced at $US24 in their initial public offering.

Currently, GoPro’s market cap is about $US9.5 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.