GoPro Shares Are Getting Crushed After Report Says Camera May Be Linked To Schumacher Injury

GoPro shares are getting crushed following a report that said a GoPro camera may have been responsible for the seriousness of the skiing accident involving Formula One driver Michael Schumacher.

In early trade on Monday, shares of GoPro were down as much as 10% amid another day of broad market weakness, with the Nasdaq losing the most ground among the major averages.

According to Yahoo Sports, French F1 commentator Jean-Louis Moncet told radio station Europe 1 that the problem for Schumacher was not his fall but the GoPro camera he had mounted to his helmet.

Per Yahoo’s report: “‘The problem for Michael was not the hit, but the mounting of the Go-Pro camera that he had on his helmet that injured his brain,’ Moncet explained to the radio station.”

This is not the first time that a mounted camera has been pegged as possibly increasing the severity of Schumacher’s injury, but it appears to be the first time GoPro was mentioned by name.

A report in The Telegraph from back in February, shortly after Schumacher’s accident, said that Schumacher’s helmet smashed after his fall, but that the camera mounted to his helmet did not.

That report said experts were exploring whether “a solid object between a helmet colliding with a rock would weaken the structure.”

From The Telegraph:

Experts from ENSA, the world-renowned ski and climbing academy in the French ski resort of Chamonix, have conducted tests to determine whether the presence of a solid object between a helmet colliding with a rock would weaken the structure. The helmet smashed — but the camera he had attached to it, in order to record him and his son skiing, was undamaged. The footage, audio and visual, has provided police with crucial information about the crash. “The helmet completely broke. It was in at least two parts. ENSA analysed the piece of the helmet to check the material, and all was OK,” said a source close to the investigation. “But why did it explode on impact? Here the camera comes into question. The laboratory has been testing to see if the camera weakened the structure.”

Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, is still recovering from his injuries, sustained in December.

Schumacher emerged from a medically induced coma in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.