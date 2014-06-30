GoPro Shares Are Going Crazy Again

GoPro shares are surging again.

After gaining more than 30% in their debut Thursday, and another 14% on Friday, shares of the wearable camera company were up as much as 10% in morning trade on Monday.

At $US39 per share, GoPro is worth more than $US4.7 billion.

GoPro’s revenue grew steadily from 2011 to 2013, hitting nearly $US1 billion a year ago. In the first quarter of 2014, however, the company’s revenue fell to $US235 million from $US255 million in the prior year period.

This chart shows GoPro’s performance since its debut last Thursday, and shares are up more than 33% in just a few days.

