GoPro Shares Won't Stop Going Higher

GoPro is at it again.
In early trade on Monday, the stock was up more than 6% to more than $US867 per share, taking its market cap to north of $US10 billion.
Last week, we highlighted the stock’s crazy performance since its IPO (a gain of 172%), and in the following days the stock has only continued higher.
GoPro shares, which made their market debut on June 26, were priced at $US24 and first opened for trade at $US28.65.
As of Monday, the stock has more than tripled in price.
Here’s the chart of GoPro shares. This was was impressive last week, and is only moreso now.
