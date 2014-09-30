GoPro Shares Won't Stop Going Higher

GoPro is at it again.

In early trade on Monday, the stock was up more than 6% to more than $US867 per share, taking its market cap to north of $US10 billion.

Last week, we highlighted the stock’s crazy performance since its IPO (a gain of 172%), and in the following days the stock has only continued higher.

GoPro shares, which made their market debut on June 26, were priced at $US24 and first opened for trade at $US28.65.

As of Monday, the stock has more than tripled in price.

Here’s the chart of GoPro shares. This was was impressive last week, and is only moreso now.

