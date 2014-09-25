GoPro Is Up A Ridiculous 172% Since Its June IPO

172%!

That’s how much GoPro shares have risen since the stock made its debut on June 26, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Excluding a couple brief pauses, the stock has gone basically straight up, from $US28.65 on June 26 to more than $US78.50 in afternoon trade on Wednesday.

Since going public, GoPro has had just one quarterly report since going public, reporting adjusted earnings and revenue that topped expectations, but the stock fell about 13% after that report.

The post-earnings decline is basically the worst thing to happen to the stock in the last three months, and after that fall the stock has made it all that back and then some.

At current prices, the company’s market cap is nearly $US10 billion.

Here’s the incredible chart of GoPro since making its debut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.