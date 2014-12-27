GoPro Is Going Nuts

Google Finance GPRO is up 111% in 6 months.

GoPro is up 2.4% today.

At $US68.00, shares are up a whopping 27% just this week.

On Friday, Amazon.com highlighted the GoPro HERO4 SILVER, headstrap mount and clip, and accessories kit among its list of holiday best sellers.

GoPro is also one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market with 41% of its equity float being shorted. So, you could also argue that the stock is experiencing a short squeeze. This means traders shorting, or betting against, the stock are being forced to go out and buy shares to cover their short positions.

The camera company have been all over the place since it IPO this summer. The stock got as high as $US98.47 on Oct. 7.

The stock IPO’d at $US24 on June 26 and opened at $US28.65.

Meanwhile, the major US stock market indices continue to set new highs. The S&P is at 2,091, up 9 points (+0.4%). The Dow is at 18,096, up 66 points (+0.4%).

