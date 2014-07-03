GoPro Shares Are Getting Demolished

And now back down.

GoPro shares were down more than 14% in morning trade, breaking a streak of four straight days of gains.

At one point during yesterday’s session, GoPro shares traded above $US48, more than double their IPO price of $US24.

On Monday and Friday, the stock gained more than 10%, and on Thursday closed above $US31 in its first day of trading.

GoPro’s debut comes amid a huge year for IPOs, and the wearable camera company has been one of the biggest market stories over the last few days.

Here’s a chart of GoPro shares as of 10:10 am EST.

