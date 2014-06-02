Someone Stuck A GoPro Inside Of A Running Dishwasher

Remember being a kid and driving through the car wash, absolutely entranced by the entire 5-minute ride through the short tunnel?

This might be the closest we’ll come to experiencing that as adults.

One YouTube user stuck a camera inside a running dishwasher. If you’ve ever personally sat in your dishwasher as it was running, please contact us. Otherwise, we’re pretty sure this is the first peek we’re all getting at the magic that happens inside.

Plus, is there anywhere a GoPro can’t go?

Here’s the entire video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[H/T Daily Dot]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.