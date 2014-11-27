We Put A GoPro On The Empty Train That Runs Through Downtown Detroit

Previously, we showed you the love/hate relationship between the city of Detroit and the People Mover — a unique light rail system in downtown.

While it might be a money-losing venture, the People Mover does provide a great view of downtown Detroit. It takes the People Mover 15 minutes to do a complete lap around downtown Detroit. Watch our video to see it all in just over a minute.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.