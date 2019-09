<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> We went down to the Union Square subway station in New York City and found Matt Vorzimer better known as The eCUSSIONIST. We strapped a GoPro to his head for a first person perspective of his amazing performance. Follow Matt on Twitter and SoundCloud.

