GoPro is making a drone and a six-camera virtual reality device

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman announced two new products on stage on stage atRe/code’s Code Conference on Wednesday: A six-camera system for shooting spherical videos and a quadcopter.

The six-camera product will start shipping in the second half of this year and will cost more than $US3000. That price might seem steep, but all six cameras will also be removable, so they can be used individually.

“A GoPro camera is the one camera you can combine with other cameras to create a new camera,” Woodman quipped.

A camera that can shoot spherical video will be increasingly important as people want to start creating content for virtual reality devices, which can make a 360-degree video experience feel real.

Woodman also confirmed prior reports that GoPro plans to create its own quadcopter. They will start shipping in the first half of 2016, but Woodman wouldn’t comment on the price.

“We’ve been seeing growth in the quad industry that reminds us of the early days of GoPro,” Woodman says. “It’s core enough to our business that it makes sense to make our own.”

