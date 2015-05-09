GoPro lends SurveyMonkey an executive to replace David Goldberg

In the aftermath of beloved Silicon Valley figure David Goldberg’s untimely death last week, his company SurveyMonkey is getting a new interim CEO in the form of Zander Lurie, a top executive with GoPro, Re/code reports.
Lurie will continue with his duties as Senior VP of Media for GoPro, the action sports camera company, even as he shepherds SurveyMonkey through the three-month process of searching for a new permanent CEO.
Lurie is a member of SurveyMonkey’s board, and was also a friend of Goldberg’s, so he’s a natural choice to help out during the transition.
“We consider this a small opportunity to demonstrate our respect for SurveyMonkey and Dave’s legacy,” GoPro CEO Tony Bates told Re/code.
And given that Lurie has his own duties at GoPro to attend to — he’s in charge of developing the company’s video content strategy — it seems unlikely that he’d stay on as a permanent CEO much longer than these three months. There are apparently plenty of viable candidates for the CEO role, within and outside of SurveyMonkey.
Meanwhile, SurveyMonkey is experiencing a surge of acclaim as one of the only sites to succesfully predict the Tory victory in yesterday’s UK general elections.
