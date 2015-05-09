GoPro lends SurveyMonkey an executive to replace David Goldberg

Andrew Mager GoPro SVP of Media and interim SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie

In the aftermath of beloved Silicon Valley figure David Goldberg’s untimely death last week, his company SurveyMonkey is getting a new interim CEO in the form of Zander Lurie, a top executive with GoPro, Re/code reports.

Lurie will continue with his duties as Senior VP of Media for GoPro, the action sports camera company, even as he shepherds SurveyMonkey through the three-month process of searching for a new permanent CEO.

Lurie is a member of SurveyMonkey’s board, and was also a friend of Goldberg’s, so he’s a natural choice to help out during the transition.

“We consider this a small opportunity to demonstrate our respect for SurveyMonkey and Dave’s legacy,” GoPro CEO Tony Bates told Re/code.

And given that Lurie has his own duties at GoPro to attend to — he’s in charge of developing the company’s video content strategy — it seems unlikely that he’d stay on as a permanent CEO much longer than these three months. There are apparently plenty of viable candidates for the CEO role, within and outside of SurveyMonkey.

Meanwhile, SurveyMonkey is experiencing a surge of acclaim as one of the only sites to succesfully predict the Tory victory in yesterday’s UK general elections.

