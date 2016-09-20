GoPro just unveiled its first ever drone - here's what it looks like and what it does

Along with three new action cameras, GoPro announced its first-ever drone — Karma — during its launch event on Monday.

Drone pilots usually attach GoPro cameras to their own drones, but GoPro wants the Karma to be an “end-to-end” solution that’s more than “just a drone.”

Indeed, the GoPro touted two main features on the Karma that will make it easy to stick within GoPro’s ecosystem.

Check it out:

The Karma is GoPro's first-ever drone. GoPro/YouTube GoPro claims the Karma is 'incredibly easy to fly,' and it's GoPro's main selling point for the Karma. You fly the Karma with GoPro's Karma controller, which comes with thumbsticks and a built-in touch screen that lets you control all the settings on the GoPro camera that's attached to the Karma drone. The controller has a built-in flight simulator program so you can learn how to fly the Karma without actually flying it. Friends can use GoPro's new Passenger mobile app that lets others see and control the GoPro camera on the Karma while leaving the flying duties to the person with the Karma controller. GoPro/YouTube Its landing gear folds up into its body, and the propeller arms also fold back. Unlike the GIF below, however, you have to fold in the parts manually. Folding in those specific parts of the Karma makes it easier to pack in its 'backpack-style' carrying case to and from your adventures. One of GoPro's other selling points for the Karma is the removable stabilizer, which you can add to the included Karma Grip for hand-held use. The Karma's stabilizer and grip combo makes for smooth video capture even when there's lots motion and shaking. The grip also has controls for the GoPro camera. You can even mount the Karma's stabilizer and grip combo to any GoPro mount. The Karma is compatible with GoPro's new cameras, including the Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session, but not the new Hero Session. It's also compatible with the GoPro 4. GoPro/YouTube GoPro says the Karma drone has a 35 mph flight-speed and a range of 1 kilometer from the controller. The battery lasts for 20 minutes of flight time, which is about average for drones. GoPro/YouTube You can find more Karma specs on GoPro's website. On its own, the Karma costs $799. You can bundle it with the GoPro Hero 5 Black for $1,099 or with the Hero 5 Session for $999. It will become available to buy on October 23. GoPro

