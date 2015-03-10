GoPro is tanking again

GoPro is tanking.

Shares fell by more than 4% in trading on Monday afternoon to the lowest level in several months.

The stock has been declining since last week, after Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi announced a 16 megapixel camera to compete with GoPro’s offerings. GoPro fell about 5% on the news, according to CNBC.

In a note Friday, Morgan Stanley’s James Faucette wrote that the company will dominate the point-of-view camera industry for a long time, although it will face “aggressive competition” from rivals.

Here’s the chart showing the stock’s plunge since last week:

