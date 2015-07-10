GoPro is making massive investments in video

Camera maker GoPro is making big investments in digital video content. The company’s goal appears to be to reinforce loyalty among its customers, composed primarily of extreme sports and outdoor enthusiasts. Secondly, the content could create a new revenue stream for the company, either through distribution agreements or partnerships with other brands and advertisers.

So far, GoPro’s content strategy appears to be twofold:

The company is getting serious about developing high-quality original content. GoPro took a big step toward expanding content production with the appointment of Hulu-alumna Charlotte Koh to lead its content initiative, Variety reports. Under her leadership, GoPro will focus on creating documentary and unscripted video content, Koh told Variety. Koh’s background as head of original series for Hulu suggests that the company may even begin developing long-form programming for TV, the report notes.

GoPro is using a variety of distribution channels to get its content in front of as many viewers as possible. Already, the company distributes content, including a mix of user-generated and staged videos, through Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, according to Variety. GoPro also distributes content through dedicated channels on game consoles, and the company even has its own channel on Virgin America’s in-flight entertainment system. This multichannel distribution tactic likely serves to market the company’s cameras, while simultaneously cultivating an audience among people who do not own a GoPro device.

