GoPro Goes Public Tonight In The US, And Shares Are Priced At $US24

via YouTube This shot was taken with a GoPro camera.

Camera company GoPro will hold its IPO Thursday morning in the US. On Wednesday night, the company initially priced its shares at $US24.

GoPro makes video cameras that can clip on just about anything and record HD video. They’re really popular among athletes and and video journalists.

GoPro filed for its IPO in May. The company is profitable. It made $US61 million in 2013. It’s revenue is growing too. It generated $US986 million in 2013, up from $US526 million in 2012 and $US234 million in 2011.

