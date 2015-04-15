Astronauts took a GoPro for a spacewalk -- here's what it's really like to float in space

If the thought of floating in space — no gravity, the vastness of the universe around you, and a beautiful blue planet below — fills you with awe, this is the GoPro video for you.

NASA astronaut Terry Virts decided to take a GoPro out into the vacuum of space during a spacewalk, while he and fellow astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore went out to prepare the International Space Station for the arrival of two new docking adapters and to perform some other maintenance.

Just a couple of guys, installing antennas and routing some wires, floating in space.

No “Gravity” style drama here, just an actual space station and some amazing views of Earth.

Plus there are a few shots of what it’s like to be in the space station itself.

There’s about an hour and 45 minutes of footage in total, and you can check out that uncut footage here.

Here’s a shorter version put together by Time:

I want to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.