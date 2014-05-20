GoPro Files For IPO -- And The Company Is Profitable

via YouTube This shot was taken with a GoPro camera.

GoPro, the portable camera company, filed for its IPO Monday.

The company is profitable. It made $US362 million in 2013.

Revenue seems to be growing nicely year over year too. The company generated $US986 million in 2013, up from $US526 million in 2012 and $US234 million in 2011.

Now for some weird stuff. Quarter by quarter, revenue appears to be all over the place. In fact, revenue in Q1 2014 ($236 million) was down versus Q1 2013 ($255 million).

Basically, things are growing nicely, but revenue can be a bit unpredictable. In the filing, GoPro blamed production problems for the revenue decline in Q1 2014 versus Q1 2013. GoPro says a new product that was supposed to launch in Q4 2012 was delayed. That explains the higher-than-normal sales in Q1 2013. But the product launch cycle evened out after that, which explains the year-over-year revenue decline.

Here’s a detailed look at GoPro’s income. Click for a larger view:

GoPro makes a variety of video cameras that can clip on to just about anything. They have been used to capture a lot of cool stuff.

And now, to the GIFs shot with GoPro:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.