LIVE: GoPro reports earnings

GoPro reports fourth-quarter earnings results after the market close on Wednesday.

Analysts estimate that the digital-camera maker recorded $0.02 in adjusted earnings per share, near the lower end of a range of -$0.01 to $0.17, according to Bloomberg. Revenues are expected at $434.9 million.

GoPro said last month that it expects revenues to be about $435 million for the fourth quarter and $1.6 billion for the full year 2015, both below estimates.

GoPro cited slower-than-expected sales and a lack of product launches in Q4, as it announced plans to layoff 7% of its workforce.

During the last quarter, GoPro cut the price of its new Hero4 Session model, raising analysts’ eyebrows and prompting a downgrade on the stock from Morgan Stanley.

The concern was that this model, and others before it, were not quite catching on with consumers, who could easily use their phones and other devices to capture and edit point-of-view footage.

GoPro shares had collapsed 80% over the last 12 months ahead of the company’s earnings announcement, and down 71% from its June 2014 IPO.

