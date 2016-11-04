GoPro just halted its stock and reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations by a mile

GoPro on Thursday halted trading of its shares before reporting quarterly earnings results that were worse than analysts had expected.

The maker of point-of-view cameras reported an adjusted loss per share of 60 cents, missing the forecast for 30 cents according to Bloomberg.

Its sales totaled $241 million, short of the estimate for $313 million.

The company’s guidance for fourth-quarter revenue was also weaker than expected.

The stock fell 7% in trading before the market close, and had lost 33% of its value this year.

More to come …

