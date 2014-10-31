GOPRO SHARES SPIKE AFTER EARNINGS BEAT

GoPro shares just jumped 8% after the company reported earnings ahead of expectations.

Excluding nonrecurring items, the camera company earned $US0.12 per share in Q3, beating expectations for $US0.08 per share.

Q3 revenue surged 45.7% year-over-year to $US280.0 million, which was stronger than the $US264.2 million expected.

GoPro is famous for its portable mountable Hero line of HD cameras.

“The global scale and execution of our HERO4 launch made this the most successful roll out in GoPro’s history,” CEO Nicholas Woodman said. “HERO4 pushes the performance envelope of our Emmy Award winning capture technology. Advancements in our desktop and mobile content management applications continue to make it easier for our customers to create and share compelling content stories that go on to virally drive awareness and demand for our business. This positions us well for an exciting holiday season.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.