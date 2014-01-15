This video shot with a drone and a GoPro may be the most incredible surf video yet

The “Pipeline” on Hawaii’s North Shore is world renowned for its incredibly large and often dangerous waves, and a new video from aerial photographer Eric Sterman shows the area in all its glory.

Sterman attached a GoPro camera to a DJI quadcopter to capture this awesome footage of surfers on the pipe, according to The Next Web.

From The Next Web:

The result is a truly breathtaking video from a perspective which used to be impossible for filmmakers to achieve without hiring a helicopter. I’ve watched a few surfing films before (Billabong Odyssey and The Endless Summer are my personal favourites) but this is by far the best footage I’ve ever seen from Pipeline.

Check it out:

