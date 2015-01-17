This Is What A GoPro Sees When It Crashes Into The Sea

A man in Western Australia attached a GoPro 3+ Black Edition to his remote-controlled electric glider to capture some gorgeous views of the coast. But minutes after take-off, the man lost his glider in the sun, and it crashed into the ocean.
The remote-controlled electric glider didn’t survive — its circuits fried in the salty waters. But the GoPro survived, and it captured some stunning images.
There’s plenty of fish:
Some sea turtles:
Even a shark:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.