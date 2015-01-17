This Is What A GoPro Sees When It Crashes Into The Sea

Dave Smith

A man in Western Australia attached a GoPro 3+ Black Edition to his remote-controlled electric glider to capture some gorgeous views of the coast. But minutes after take-off, the man lost his glider in the sun, and it crashed into the ocean.

The remote-controlled electric glider didn’t survive — its circuits fried in the salty waters. But the GoPro survived, and it captured some stunning images.

Gopro sea 1YouTube/MrLiftHog

There’s plenty of fish:

Gopro sea 2YouTube/MrLiftHog

Some sea turtles:

Gopro sea 5YouTube/MrLiftHog

Even a shark:

Gopro sea 3YouTube/MrLiftHog

