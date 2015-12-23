GoPro's CEO just put an order in for a 180-foot yacht

GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman is an adrenaline junkie who’s tried everything from surfing to race car driving.

Now he’s apparently adding yet another toy to his collection. Citing unnamed sources, CNBC is reporting that Woodman has put in an order for a 180-foot yacht from Dutch yacht-builders Amels. Here’s an example of the type of yacht he’s buying.

Facebook.com/AmelsHolland A 180-foot yacht by Amels.

Yachts of this size typically cost between $35 million and $40 million and can accommodate 14 guests plus a crew of 13. According to CNBC, the boat will have room for water sports and a helipad when complete.

Yachts usually take about two years to build, so Woodman’s yacht wouldn’t be ready for the water until 2017.

Woodman, who has an estimated net worth of $1.25 billion, wouldn’t be the first wealthy tech exec to invest in his own yacht. Larry Page, Eric Schmidt, Mark Cuban, Larry Ellison, and Paul Allen all own yachts — though some are much bigger than others.

Woodman and Amels did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

