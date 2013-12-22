Here's Awesome Footage Of A GoPro Camera Sent Into The Stratosphere

Earlier this month, Maxime Dehaye launched a weather balloon into the sky from France. It reached an altitude of just under 15 miles and hit temperatures as low as -25° F.

In addition to a number of sensors to take atmospheric readings, the balloon was also towing a GoPro camera. Here’s a look at the footage he captured.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Journey to the Stratosphere from Maxime Dehaye on Vimeo.

