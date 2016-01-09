This travel app that shows journey results for lots of different providers now has 3.5 million users

Gopili Yann Raoul, CEO of Gopili.

Travel comparison apps like Skyscanner and Kayak have been downloaded by millions of people around the world but one company thinks they have been missing a trick.

French startup KelBillet says the variety of transportation modes shown in their search results is too limited.

As a result, it has launched its own app (and website) called Gopili, which includes journey times and prices for a host of slightly different transport providers, including ride sharing operators like Blablacar, coach operators like National Express and Megabus, as well as a bunch of airlines. Users can all purchase tickets through Gopili.

The team behind Gopili, which launched in the UK last January, claim that their app spares users from having to search journey options across multiple travel apps. For example, let’s say you’re travelling from London to Manchester, Gopili will save you from having to open the British Airways app, then the National Express app, then the BlaBlaCar app, and so on.

It’s a similar idea to Citymapper, which helps people navigate cities — except this app is for longer-distance travel.

The company has raised over €2 million (£1.5 million) and claims that 3.5 million people have made use of Gopoli to date.

Yann Raoul, CEO of Gopili, said: “The UK has an extensive number of transport operators and being able to find journey times and prices across all transportation modes, on one single app, makes the research easy and transparent.

“The Gopili app enables travellers to find quickly the offer that best suits their need for their journey. 48% of our traffic come from Mobile devices, the app was a common request from our users that we’re pleased to offer them.”

The company launched Gopili in France first before expanding it to the UK, Spain, Germany and Italy. “We are looking to extend to new countries in 2016,” said Raoul.

Gopili also said it is planning to introduce additional transportation options to its platform in the near future but was unable to reveal what they might be.

NOW WATCH: The insanely successful life of Uber billionaire Travis Kalanick



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.