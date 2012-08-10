This Amazing App Does The One Thing Square And Starbucks Can't

Photo: GoPago

Square stole all the buzz this week with its big partnership with Starbucks that will let you pay for drinks with your smartphone.But there’s one thing Square and Starbucks have admitted they’re still working on: ordering a latte in advance and having it ready and paid for when you walk in the door.



There’s an app for that. It’s called GoPago. And it just launched nationwide this week.

With GoPago, you can place an order from your smartphone, pay for it, and pick it up when you get to the store—no waiting in line, no swiping a card, no scanning a barcode.

Contrast that with the initial implementation of Pay With Square at Starbucks: You can’t pay by saying your name to the cashier. You have to fish out your phone, launch the app, and scan a barcode. You can already do that with Starbucks’s existing mobile app.

We’ve been using GoPago for a couple weeks now and we think the order-ahead feature is killer.

