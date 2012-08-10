This Amazing App Does The One Thing Square And Starbucks Can't

Owen Thomas
GoPago

Photo: GoPago

Square stole all the buzz this week with its big partnership with Starbucks that will let you pay for drinks with your smartphone.But there’s one thing Square and Starbucks have admitted they’re still working on: ordering a latte in advance and having it ready and paid for when you walk in the door.

There’s an app for that. It’s called GoPago. And it just launched nationwide this week.

With GoPago, you can place an order from your smartphone, pay for it, and pick it up when you get to the store—no waiting in line, no swiping a card, no scanning a barcode.

Contrast that with the initial implementation of Pay With Square at Starbucks: You can’t pay by saying your name to the cashier. You have to fish out your phone, launch the app, and scan a barcode. You can already do that with Starbucks’s existing mobile app.

We’ve been using GoPago for a couple weeks now and we think the order-ahead feature is killer.

Install the app. It's available on iPhone and Android.

Start with a map. This is similar to Square's Directory. GoPago is based in San Francisco, so there are lots of locations here.

You can also pick stores off a list.

Here's Sammy's on Second. It's a block away from Business Insider's West Coast headquarters. Convenient!

Once you start an order, you can see the whole menu. Start with specials.

Or order by category.

You can also see popular items.

You have to try the chicken salad here—it's made from rotisserie chicken.

Here's our order.

Takeout is the only option right now—but could delivery be in GoPago's future?

We already registered our credit card, so we're good to go.

Now we enter a PIN that we set when we registered. It's extra security.

GoPago encourages users to write reviews, like Yelp.

This is awesome—I get a message so I know when to expect my order.

It also generates a push notification on my phone.

Off to Sammy's!

You get an electronic receipt.

GoPago gives merchants a free tablet with wireless connectivity, which displays the messages. They can also ring up sales in person on it.

Lunchtime! I didn't need to take my wallet—or my phone.

So that's how GoPago works ...

