GOP Tries To Block George Soros' Absentee Ballot...But Not Bill And Hillary's!

Billionaire George Soros, funder of many progressive causes and lately Glenn Beck‘s favourite boogey man, is reportedly having problems getting his absentee ballot counted in Westchester, NY. From WNYC’s Empire blog:



In the November 2 elections, George Soros mailed in an absentee ballot. He has a home in Westchester and votes there, where right now, there’s a recount going on in Republican Assemblyman Bob Castelli’s race against Democratic challenger Tom Roach. Soros’ ballot was among those Republicans objected to, saying it should not be counted, according to a source present during the count. A final ruling by a judge has not yet been made.

The Empire notes that the “practice of trying to knock out absentee ballots likely to benefit a rival is standard practice in contentious recounts.” But one must wonder if Soros’ vote would have been (allegedly) singled out had he not been singled out by Beck for multiple shows in a row and subsequently become a favourite subject of the blogosphere.

Meanwhile, Bill and Hillary Clinton, who also cast absentee votes in Westchester, apparently sailed through the counting.

