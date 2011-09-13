GOP To Obama: We Don't Trust Your Numbers

Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Speaker of the House John Boehner replied to President Barack Obama’s request for Congress to take up his jobs plan “immediately,” saying the House would only take up the bill once it is scored by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office — and Republicans have time to explore alternative measures.”The record of the economic proposals enacted during the last Congress necessitates careful examination of the President’s latest plan as well as consideration of alternative measures that may more effectively support private-sector job creation,” Boehner said in a statement.



Obama will formally present Congress with his jobs plan to Congress this evening once they return to session. He held it up to the press to emphasise that he has his plan ready for lawmakers to act on.

The White House has signaled that it would opposed GOP efforts to amend or alter the bill — saying that in its current form, Republicans have backed all of the elements in the proposal.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Congress “must take up and pass this legislation without further delay.”

Read Boehner’s full statement below:

“While we have a different vision for what is needed to support job creation in our country, we appreciate the President’s pledge to transmit legislation to Congress and will immediately request that it be scored by the Congressional Budget Office. Once we receive CBO’s analysis, we can begin the important work of reviewing the various elements of his proposal. The record of the economic proposals enacted during the last Congress necessitates careful examination of the President’s latest plan as well as consideration of alternative measures that may more effectively support private-sector job creation. It is my hope that we will be able to work together to put in place the best ideas of both parties and help put Americans back to work. In the meantime, the House will continue its work to remove government barriers to private-sector job creation, and we will continue to call on our colleagues in the Democratic-led Senate to take action on the numerous job creation bills passed by the House that await consideration in their chamber.”

