GOP Goes Nuclear, And Threatens To Shut Down Senate Until Tax Issue Is Settled

Photo:

So yesterday President Obama held a meeting with GOP leaders, and expressed some modicum of confidence that there might be some cooperation between The White House and the new Congress.And though he didn’t announce any deal on taxes, he suggested that a good debate could begin, and he put Tim Geithner in charge of negotiating The White House’s position.



Well… the lovefest ended fast. According to POLITICO, 42 GOP Senators say they will filibuster every bill until there’s a deal on taxes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.